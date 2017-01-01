Property Management
Made Simple

Easy to use tools for small-to-mid-sized landlords.
Collect Rent

Accept both eChecks and Credit Cards. Automatically generate and track payments.

Sign Leases

Send, sign, and store leases online. Access and edit on the go from your tablet or phone.

Manage Tenants

Easily add, edit, and manage tenants. Send notifications and info with a simple click.

Designed for smaller landlords

There’s plenty of software out there for large management companies with thousands of units.  But for smaller, independent landlords and property managers, these products are overwhelming and overpriced.

We at Innago believe access to intuitive, simple property management tools should be universal and free.  Better features attract better tenants and make your life easier.

Simple Property Management Software Dashboard
View of the rental collection page on the Innago Platform

Wait... did you say free?

That’s right.  With Innago property management software, there’s no monthly fee, no yearly fee, no setup fee, and no contract.  Give it a test run with a handful of units.  We’re confident you’ll be back with your whole portfolio.

How do you make money?

How to access Innago software for free:

1

Don't sign a contract

Why get locked down for a year or more with rental property management software you're not even sure you want yet! Come and go as you please.

2

Don't go through a free trial

It's all a free trial when you're not paying to use it. This one just doesn't expire!

3

Don't give us your credit card information

While our security is fantastic, and we could certainly store your info safely, we don't have a use for it! You'll have to get your points elsewhere.

24/7 Support

We're always available to answer your questions or give tutorials when you need us

Personal Account Assistant

We provide a direct account manager for you and your tenants (seriously)

Industry Leading Security

2048 bit encryption and 2-factor authentication to keep your data locked tight

Help Videos

Short, comprehensive, and easily accessible videos when you need a quick solution

Direct Input

We're your IT department. Collaborate directly with us for new features and functionality

No User Limits

You, your assistant, husband, or wife can all login from anywhere